Minnesota Timberwolves Star Mike Conley Makes Viral Instagram Post After Losing To Mavs
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs will now advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are headed home for the offseason after a year where they surpassed many people's expectations.
After the loss, starting point guard Mike Conley made a post to Instagram that had over 39,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Conley captioned his post: "Grateful for this game, this team 🐺, the coaches and staff, and the Timberwolves fans. #backtowork"
Conley finished up his second season with the Timberwolves with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He has been an extremely important player to the team's success and helps bring the most out of Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.
In addition to the Timberwolves, Conley has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies over 17 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,101 regular season games.
The 2021 NBA All-Star has also appeared in 93 playoff games.
The Timberwolves will more than likely be a contender once again in 2025.