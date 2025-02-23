Minnesota Timberwolves Star Ruled Out Against Thunder
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert has been ruled out.
Gobert has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Timberwolves PR: "OUT
DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain
Gobert - Low Back Spasms
Randle - Right Groin Strain"
Gobert is in his third season playing for the Timberwolves.
He is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 65.3% from the field in 55 games.
The Timberwolves enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-26 record in 57 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Timberwolves lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 121-115.
At home, they are 16-13 in 29 games at the Target Center.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 45-10 record in 55 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 130-103.
Following Sunday's showdown, the Thunder will host the Timberwovles on Monday night in Oklahoma City.
Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Thunder by a score of 116-101 (in Minnesota).
Naz Reid led the way with 27 points and 14 rebounds.