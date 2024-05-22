Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Could Miss Game 1 Against Mavs
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Mike Conley is officially listed as questionable.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. Dallas:
QUESTIONABLE Conley - Right Soleus Strain"
Conley is one of the team's most important players and finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He helped the Timberwolves finish as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed and finished with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Last season, the Mavs missed the playoffs, while the Timberwolves lost in the first round.
Conley is in his 17th season in the NBA and has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,101 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 88 NBA playoff games.