Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Could Miss Game 5 Against Mavs
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without one of their best players, as Mike Conley is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Conley has been on the injury report for every game of the series but has started in all four.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 5 vs. Dallas:
QUESTIONABLE Conley - Right Soleus Strain"
Conley finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The former Ohio State star doesn't put up huge numbers, but is one of the team's most important players and does an excellent job of running their offense.
The Timberwolves trail the Mavs 3-1, and are coming off a 105-100 victory in Game 4 (on Tuesday evening in Dallas).
Conley finished with 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
If the Timberwolves win Game 5, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.