UPDATE: Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Could Miss Game 7 Against Nuggets
UPDATE: Mike Conley is available.
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves have listed Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
Conley missed Game 5, but returned to action in Game 6 and had 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Timberwolves PR on Saturday: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 7 at Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
Conley - Right Soleus Strain"
Conley is in his second season playing for Minnesota and he finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but this is their first time out of the first round in that span.
They finished the year as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
In the first round, the Timberwolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs beat the Thunder in the second round (in six games).
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a year where they won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.