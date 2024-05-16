UPDATE: Minnesota Timberwolves Starter In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 6 Against Nuggets
UPDATE: Mike Conley is available (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
UPDATE: Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update.
Via Charania: "Minnesota's Mike Conley Jr. (calf) is expecting to return for must-win Game 6 vs. Denver tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Key for the Wolves, facing 3-2 deficit after missing their veteran point guard in Game 5 loss."
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Mike Conley is on the injury report.
Conley also missed Game 5, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Darren Wolfson of SKOR North: "Here's some video of #WolvesBack PG Mike Conley Jr. at shoot-around this morning. He's listed as questionable for tonight, battling a right soleus strain. #Timberwolves"
Conley is coming off a solid regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Currently, the Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2, so a loss would end their season.
If the Timberwolves can stay alive, Game 7 would be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas.
The Nuggets most recently won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 112-97.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 40 points.