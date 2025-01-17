Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Ruled Out Against Knicks
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Timberwolves will be without one of their best players, as Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at New York Knicks:
OUT DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain J. Edwards - Two-Way Miller - Illness Newton - Two-Way Shannon Jr. - Right Mid-Foot Sprain"
DiVincenzo is in his first year with the Timberwovles after getting traded (via the Knicks) over the offseason.
He is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Not sure if he aggravated it earlier in the game, but here is where Donte DiVincenzo sprained his left toe last night. Rarley do you see him slump over in pain like this."
The Timberwolves are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.
They are coming off a 116-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors (at home).
DiVincenzo had 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, the Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 41 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.