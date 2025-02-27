Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Ruled Out Against Lakers
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Rudy Gobert has been ruled out.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (back) ruled out for Thursday."
Gobert is in his third year playing for the Timberwolves.
He is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 65.3% from the field in 55 games.
The Timberwolves come into play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (in overtime) by a score of 131-128.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Before the Timberwolves, Gobert spent the first nine years of his career playing for the Jazz.
In that span, he won four Defensive Player of The Year Awards.
Gobert is among the best centers of the current era.
Via HoopsHype: "TOP REBOUNDERS BY DECADE
1950s: Dolph Schayes
1960s: Wilt Chamberlain
1970s: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1980s: Moses Malone
1990s: Dennis Rodman
2000s: Kevin Garnett
2010s: DeAndre Jordan
2020s: Rudy Gobert
Just an FYI."
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games.