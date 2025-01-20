Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Ruled Out For Grizzlies Game
Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out for Monday's game.
On Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Donte DiVincenzo (toe) ruled out for Monday."
DiVincenzo is in his first year playing for the Timberwolves after spending last season with the New York Knicks.
He is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Published