Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves Still Owe Rudy Gobert A Lot Of Money

The Timberwolves still owe Rudy Gobert a lot of money.

Ben Stinar

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts ahead of guard Anthony Edwards (5) after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts ahead of guard Anthony Edwards (5) after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Rudy Gobert is currently in the middle of his third season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 10.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 37 games.

Timberwolves NBA
Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Gobert is currently making $43.8 million this season.

He also agreed to a massive contract extension at the start of the season.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania on October 22: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. T’Wolves and Gobert’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, negotiated the new deal locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Minnesota."

Including this season, Gobert is owed over $150 million until the end of the 2026-27 season (whe he is 35).

The Timberwolves had been coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

Therefore, the extension made a lot of sense at the time.

That said, the Timberwolves have taken a massive step backward this season.

They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.

While the Timberwolves have played better as of late (they've won three straight), they haven't looked like a title contender.

The next few seasons will be very telling in terms of how good (or bad) the contract extension was for Gobert.

NBA
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) runs up court after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition to the Timberwolves, Gobert spent the first nine years of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.