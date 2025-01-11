Minnesota Timberwolves Still Owe Rudy Gobert A Lot Of Money
Rudy Gobert is currently in the middle of his third season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 10.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 37 games.
Gobert is currently making $43.8 million this season.
He also agreed to a massive contract extension at the start of the season.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on October 22: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. T’Wolves and Gobert’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, negotiated the new deal locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Minnesota."
Including this season, Gobert is owed over $150 million until the end of the 2026-27 season (whe he is 35).
The Timberwolves had been coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Therefore, the extension made a lot of sense at the time.
That said, the Timberwolves have taken a massive step backward this season.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
While the Timberwolves have played better as of late (they've won three straight), they haven't looked like a title contender.
The next few seasons will be very telling in terms of how good (or bad) the contract extension was for Gobert.
In addition to the Timberwolves, Gobert spent the first nine years of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.