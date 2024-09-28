Fastbreak

Mitchell Robinson Reacts To Blockbuster New York Knicks Trade

Mitchell Robison made a post to his Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson has spent his entire six-year career playing for the New York Knicks.

The 26-year-old dealt with injuries last season, but he still averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.

Mitchell Robinson
Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, The Athletic reported the big news that the Knicks are trading for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Via The Athletic: "CONFIRMED: The New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit.

H/T@ShamsCharania & @JonKrawczynski"

Following the trade, Robinson is the only player remaining from the 2021 Knicks roster that helped the franchise end an eight-year playoff drought.

Robinson made a post to his Instagram story.

Robinson wrote: I'm really a great vibe

Longest Knick

Risking my body to get the job done really paid off

#ClampA mitch in full effect

there was 1."

Mitchell Robinson's IG Story
Mitchell Robinson's IG Story / September 28

Robinson has career averages of 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).

Recently, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Robinson will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Via Begley: "SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to rush the rehab process and both want Robinson 100% healthy before his return. NYK internally is confident in the depth and versatility of the team to compete while Robinson is out, per league sources."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.