Mitchell Robinson Reacts To Blockbuster New York Knicks Trade
Mitchell Robinson has spent his entire six-year career playing for the New York Knicks.
The 26-year-old dealt with injuries last season, but he still averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
On Friday evening, The Athletic reported the big news that the Knicks are trading for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Via The Athletic: "CONFIRMED: The New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit.
H/T@ShamsCharania & @JonKrawczynski"
Following the trade, Robinson is the only player remaining from the 2021 Knicks roster that helped the franchise end an eight-year playoff drought.
Robinson made a post to his Instagram story.
Robinson wrote: I'm really a great vibe
Longest Knick
Risking my body to get the job done really paid off
#ClampA mitch in full effect
there was 1."
Robinson has career averages of 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Recently, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Robinson will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Begley: "SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to rush the rehab process and both want Robinson 100% healthy before his return. NYK internally is confident in the depth and versatility of the team to compete while Robinson is out, per league sources."