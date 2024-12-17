Mitchell Robinson Sends Heartfelt Message To Former New York Knicks Player
Taj Gibson spent the first eight seasons of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls.
During a recent game against the Bulls, the Charlotte Hornets forward checked in with a loud ovation from the crowd.
After the game, Gibson made a post to Instagram.
Gibson captioned his post: "The Story continues…."
One person who left a comment on Gibson's post was New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.
Gibson has had two stints with the Knicks.
Robinson wrote: "TG my vet my guy my big brother man appreciate everything you did for this league big dawg especially what you did for me being my teammate and helping me get better each and every year despite all the stress and injuries I’ve been dealing with. THANK YOU for teaching me a lot of stuff on and off the court you gained me so much confidence in myself. nothing goes unnoticed brother thank you again for everything
Ps : little man getting big🤘🏾"