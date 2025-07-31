MLB Star Mike Trout Makes Feelings Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Mike Trout is one of the best players in MLB history.
The future Hall of Famer is currently in the middle of his 15th season (all with the Los Angeles Angels).
Recently, ESPN's SportsCenter asked sports figures for their childhood GOAT.
Via SportsCenter: "We asked athletes who their childhood GOAT was and this is what they said! 🔥🐐 (SWIPE)
🔗 Link in bio to personalize your ESPN App by selecting your favorite players, teams, and leagues."
Trout named Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan.
SportsCenter asked: "Hey Mike! We're putting together a post where athletes share who their GOAT was growing up. We'd love to include your voice.
Who was your childhood GOAT?"
Trout responded: "Love it. My GOAT growing up was Michael Jordan for how he dominated basketball and played baseball as well. I wanted to be like Mike!"