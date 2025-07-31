Fastbreak

MLB Star Mike Trout Makes Feelings Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan

Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) was a big fan of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Jul 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) speaks at a post game interview after defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-1 at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mike Trout is one of the best players in MLB history.

The future Hall of Famer is currently in the middle of his 15th season (all with the Los Angeles Angels).

Recently, ESPN's SportsCenter asked sports figures for their childhood GOAT.

Via SportsCenter: "We asked athletes who their childhood GOAT was and this is what they said! 🔥🐐 (SWIPE)

Trout named Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan.

SportsCenter asked: "Hey Mike! We're putting together a post where athletes share who their GOAT was growing up. We'd love to include your voice.

Who was your childhood GOAT?"

Trout responded: "Love it. My GOAT growing up was Michael Jordan for how he dominated basketball and played baseball as well. I wanted to be like Mike!"

Mike Trout
Jul 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) hits a two-run home run for his 1,000th career RBI during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
