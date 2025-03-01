Mo Bamba's Latest Career Move Leaves NBA Fans Intrigued
Mo Bamba began the 2024-25 NBA season with the LA Clippers.
He had averages of 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
After getting traded to the Utah Jazz (and waived), the former Texas star has been a free agent.
On Friday, the Birmingham Squadron (G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans) announced that they had acquired Bamba.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@torytrahan: "So Mo Bamba is essentially a Pelican, because they call guys up so often.
I like."
@nbisadog16: "HOL ON WAIT A MINUTE"
@BirminghamSport: "Mo Bamba to Birmingham. Huge for the City."
@sarahlikespels: "guess who just happens to be watching the squadron this weekend?? 👀"
@joelvenile: "I don’t know why Mo Bamba being on the Pelicans G-League team cracks me up so much lol"
@cheddachaz: "I like the Mo Bamba addition."
@Nate_Dog0: "Lester Quinones & Mo Bamba in the g league"
@BambaMuse4: "Not where I wanted to see Mo , but it’s better than nothing , congrats @TheRealMoBamba and keep putting in that work."
Bamba was the 6th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.
He has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 360 games.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-44 record in 60 games.