Monta Ellis Makes Feelings Clear About Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki
Monta Ellis has a productive 12-year NBA career.
Toward the end of his career, Ellis spent two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.
In that span, he averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 162 games.
Via The Dallas Mavericks (on April 24, 2020): "On This Day (2015): Monta Ellis scored 34 points and contributed 9 assists vs. the Houston Rockets in the Round 1 of the Playoffs.
Ellis averaged 26ppg in that series and recorded 17 30-point games in his Maverick career."
In a recent interview with Out The Mud, Ellis was asked about his former teammate (Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki).
Ellis: "He different. I wish I would have had Dirk early on in my career. The things that he was doing was incredible. His routine that he had daily, I was just like, man, I see why he like that... The way that he handled himself off the court and on the court was mind-blowing... It also had me thinking, that's what a legend is."
Ellis helped the Mavs make the NBA playoffs in each of his two seasons with the franchise.
He also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
His career averages were 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 833 games.