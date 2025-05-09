Monta Ellis Makes Heartfelt Golden State Warriors Statement
Monta Ellis was once among the most exciting shooting guards in the NBA.
He started out his career with the Golden State Warriors.
During the 2010 season, Ellis averaged 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field.
In a recent interview with Out The Mud, Ellis spoke about his former franchise.
Ellis: "They took a chance on me... I love Golden State. They gave me my opportunity. The way it went down is where it really hurt me or affected me. It's similar to what happened to Luka. That's the part of the business that you don't really know nothing about unless you really be a part of it... I had more good days than I had bad days. I'm always going to give them their flowers, their respect and everything they have done for me and my family. Golden State always going to be in my heart."
Ellis finished his Golden State tenure with averages of 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 413 games.
Via NBA History: "Look back at Monta Ellis’ 39-point performance vs. Portland on Christmas Day in 2010! #NBAVault"
Ellis is one of the best second-round picks of all time.
He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over his 12 seasons in the NBA.
The 39-year-old last played in 2017 with the Pacers.