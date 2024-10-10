More Disappointing Andrew Wiggins News In Latest Update
The Golden State Warriors have already played two preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.
However, they have been without Andrew Wiggins in both games.
The former All-Star dealt with an illness that kept him out.
On Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update, and he revealed that Wiggins remains ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.
Via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group: "Andrew Wiggins practiced today, per Steve Kerr, but hasn’t done full-court scrimmages yet and likely won’t until Monday. He won’t play tomorrow night and is doubtful to go Sunday, either. That would leave 2 preseason game afterwards."
The good news is that Wiggins was able to practice, but missing most of the preseason is tough for a player who is trying to bounce back after a down year.
Last season, the former Kansas star averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Warriors will need Wiggins to return to his 2022 form if they want to be contenders in the Western Conference.
During that season, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Wiggins is going into his 11th NBA season.