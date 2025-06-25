Multiple New York Knicks Players Reportedly On Trading Block
The New York Knicks are coming off their deepest playoff run in 25 years.
Despite reaching the 2025 Eastern Conference finals, the team fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm.
There has also been questions about the construction of the roster going forward.
On Wednesday night, Frank Isola reported that Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson are two players who are on the trading block.
Stefan Bondy of The New York Post wrote: "Mikal Bridges is now eligible to sign an extension. The max is 4 years, $156 million."
Isola responded: "One of the reasons Mikal Bridges’ name has surfaced in trade discussions, according to several team executives. Mitchell Robinson is another player being discussed."
Bridges was traded to the Knicks (via the Brooklyn Nets) last summer.
He finished his first year in New York with averages of 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via New York Basketball: "On this day a year ago:
Knicks get:
Mikal Bridges
Keita Bates-Diop
Juan Vaulet rights
2026 2d
Nets get:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Mamadi Diakite
Shake Milton
2025 1st
2025 Bucks 1st
2027 1st
2028 1st swap
2029 1st
2031 1st
2025 2d"
Meanwhile, Robinson has spent all seven years of his pro career with New York.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.