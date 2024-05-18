Myles Turner's Huge Dunk Went Viral In Knicks-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 116-103 to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The win kept their season alive, and Game 7 will now be on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Myles Turner had a good game with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.
The former Texas star also had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Myles Turner attacks the rim with FORCE 💪"
Turner is in his ninth season in the NBA (all with Indiana), and is coming off a regular season where he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins the series will play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics are in the Conference Finals for the third straight season, and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round.