Myles Turner's Injury Status For Celtics-Pacers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis.
For the game, the Pacers could be without one of their best players, as Myles Turner is on the injury report.
Turner is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."
The Pacers enter the matchup with a 1-3 record in their first four games of the season.
They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 119-115 on Monday in Florida.
Turner finished the loss with 13 points and five rebounds while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following Boston, the Pacers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Turner is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Pacers).
Last season, they lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals (in four games).
As for the Celtics, they are a perfect 4-0 to start the new season.
They most recently beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 119-108.
Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 10/19 from the field in 38 minutes.
Following the Pacers, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.