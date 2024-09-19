Myles Turner Reacts To Lance Stephenson's Instagram Post
Lance Stephenson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 46 games (one start) for the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished that year with averages of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Stephenson made a post to Instagram.
Stephenson captioned his post: "I Drop 30 tonight i might blow 50 Like Pacman in the wraith i brought the ghost with me"
One person who left a comment on Stephenson's post was Myles Turner.
The Pacers center was teammates with Stephenson for part of three seasons.
Turner wrote: "Trendsetter 🔥"
Stephenson is one of the most beloved Pacers players of all time, and Turner is the longest-tenured player on the roster (nine seasons).
Therefore, fans of the team will likely love seeing that the two are still interacting on social media.
In addition to Turner, NBA players Dennis Schroder, Anthony Morrow and John Wall also liked Stephenson's post.
Stephenson was the 40th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati.
He has had three stints with the Pacers and helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.
In addition to Indiana and Atlanta, Stephenson has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons in the league.
His career averages were 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 554 games.