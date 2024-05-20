Myles Turner's Viral Post On X After Indiana Pacers Eliminate Knicks
On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden by a score of 130-109 to win Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks have now been eliminated, while the Pacers are headed to the first Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
Myles Turner, who has been with the team for each of the previous nine seasons, sent out a post on X after the big win.
Turner wrote: "My Loyalty To You Knows No Limits We Move Indy! #ECF"
The former Texas star finished Game 7 with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and four blocks while shooting 7/11 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers will now face off against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Turner was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft (out of Texas) and is in his ninth season in the league (all with Indiana).
His career averages are 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 570 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 39 NBA playoff games (36 starts).