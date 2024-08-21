Nate Robinson Reacts To Isaiah Thomas Rumor
Isaiah Thomas has had an extremely unique career.
He began his career as the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after three seasons of college basketball at Washington.
Most recently, Thomas spent part of the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns (in a limited role).
On Monday evening, Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported that Thomas will be one of several players to work out for the Kings.
Via Cunningham: "Fan favorite Isaiah Thomas will be among a few free agents in Sacramento this week for some competitive workouts with Kings roster players, who are in town. Sources say Tony Bradley, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Lonnie Walker are joining the group."
The news got a lot of attention all over social media.
One person who reacted was former NBA star Nate Robinson.
Via Basketball Forever: "Isaiah Thomas will join the Sacramento Kings for a competitive workout this week.
It will be a trip down memory lane for IT, who started his NBA career in Sacramento 🙌"
Robinson commented: "LFG"
Robinson and Thomas have never been teammates, but they are both from Washington.
In addition to his time with the Kings and Suns, Thomas has also played for the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
The best tenure of his career came with Boston where he made two NBA All-Star Games.
As for Robinson, he last appeared in the NBA during the 2015-16 season.
He played 11 seasons, and his best tenures came with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.