NBA 2K25 Video Game Reveals Five Best Three-Point Shooters
NBA 2K is an incredibly popular video game series that fans get excited for every season.
This season, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum will be on the cover.
Recently, they revealed who the five best three-point shooters will be in the game.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is ranked as the top three-point shooter (99 overall).
The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is ranked as the second best three-point shooter (93 overall).
The former Duke star finished last year with averages of 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 46.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is ranked as the third best three-point shooter (92 overall).
The 2014 MVP finished last season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is ranked as the fourth best three-point shooter (89 overall).
The five-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is ranked as the fifth best three-point shooter (89 overall).
The former All-Star finished last year with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.