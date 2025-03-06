NBA 2K25 Was Wrong About Clippers Star James Harden
On Wednesday evening, James Harden led the LA Clippers to a 123-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons (at home).
The All-Star guard finished with 50 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "James Harden vs Detroit:
50 PTS (Intuit Dome high)
5 AST
6-13 3P
Only Kobe, MJ and Wilt have more 50-point games."
While Harden hasn't been efficient, he has been one of the most reliable players in the NBA this season.
The 2018 MVP is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Before the season began, NBA 2k25 ranked Harden as the 58th best player in the league (84 overall).
Players such as Mikal Bridges, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton, Rudy Gobert and OG Anunoby were ranked in front of Harden.
As of the latest update, Harden is currently ranked as an 87 overall.
It's fair to say Harden likley should have been ranked much higher to start the season.
In addition to his strong play, Harden has helped the Clippers go 33-29 in their first 62 games.
They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference (and one game back of the Golden State Warriors for sixth).
Harden is in his 16th season.
He has also spent time with the Nets, Thunder, Rockets and 76ers.