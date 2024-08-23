Fastbreak

NBA 3-Point Shooter The Dallas Mavericks Must Consider Signing

I believe the Dallas Mavericks should consider signing Landry Shamet.

Ben Stinar

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd look on in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Landry Shamet is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games (five starts) for the Washington Wizards.

He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, the Wizards waived Shamet.

Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic on July 6: "The Wizards have waived Landry Shamet, the team announced. Shamet's $11 million salary for the upcoming season was nonguaranteed."

Shamet had a down season, but he is typically a reliable three-point shooter.

Considering training camp starts next month, the 27-year-old could likely be signed to a veteran's minimum deal.

I believe the Dallas Mavericks are a team that should sign Shamet.

Landry Shamet
Shamet has only been in the NBA for six seasons but he has a lot of experience playing for contending teams.

In addition to the Wizards, he has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

With the Suns and Nets, he was on teams that featured Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs are a team who is coming off a season where they made the NBA Finals.

A trio of Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has many thinking that they could return to the Finals again in 2025.

Shamet would be an excellent addition to their bench for an extended playoff run.

He has appeared in 53 NBA playoff games and has career averages of 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

