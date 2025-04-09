NBA Admits Massive Luka Doncic Mistake After Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 136-120.
One of the biggest reasons for the loss was that Luka Doncic was ejected halfway through the fourth quarter.
Via Bleacher Report: "Luka was ejected in the 4th quarter after receiving his 2nd technical vs. OKC"
On Wednesday, the NBA announced that they had made a mistake.
Via NBA Official: "Luka Doncic’s (LAL) technical foul at 7:40 of the 4th quarter on 4/8/25 (vs. OKC) has been rescinded upon league office review."
Doncic finished the loss with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "This sequence COMPLETELY lost the game for the Lakers
1) Luka ejected after a SOFT tech
2) Vando hit with a tech seconds later
3) Reaves gets no call on an OBVIOUS foul
NBA officiating needs to be better…"
The Lakers dropped to 48-31 in 79 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Via The NBA: "Since March 1st, 12 players in the NBA are averaging 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG.
The Lakers have three of them:
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Austin Reaves"
The Lakers will resume action on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.