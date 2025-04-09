Fastbreak

NBA Admits Massive Luka Doncic Mistake After Lakers-Thunder Game

The NBA made an announcement after Tuesday's game.

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 136-120.

One of the biggest reasons for the loss was that Luka Doncic was ejected halfway through the fourth quarter.

Via Bleacher Report: "Luka was ejected in the 4th quarter after receiving his 2nd technical vs. OKC"

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that they had made a mistake.

Via NBA Official: "Luka Doncic’s (LAL) technical foul at 7:40 of the 4th quarter on 4/8/25 (vs. OKC) has been rescinded upon league office review."

Doncic finished the loss with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "This sequence COMPLETELY lost the game for the Lakers

1) Luka ejected after a SOFT tech
2) Vando hit with a tech seconds later
3) Reaves gets no call on an OBVIOUS foul

NBA officiating needs to be better…"

The Lakers dropped to 48-31 in 79 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Via The NBA: "Since March 1st, 12 players in the NBA are averaging 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG.

The Lakers have three of them:

Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Austin Reaves"

The Lakers will resume action on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

