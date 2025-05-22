NBA Admits Missed Calls In Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks (in overtime) by a score of 138-135.
Tyrese Haliburton made an incredible shot to tie up the game (and force overtime).
Via The Pacers: "TYRESE HALIBURTON ARE YOU KIDDING?! @tyresehaliburton at the buzzer to send us to OT 🤯"
Despite the win, the NBA admitted that they missed two foul calls on the Knicks late in the game.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Two minute report is out from last night. NBA says it missed two calls, both disadvantaging Indiana.
Mikal Bridges fouled Obi Toppin on dunk attempt with 20 seconds left in OT. (Wasn’t called)
Towns fouled Nesmith with about 2 minutes left in OT (wasn’t called)"
Many fans commented on the news.
@SomeGuy3283: "1) only last 2 minutes of OT - not all 5 min
2) how can they say Haliburton didn't double dribble?"
@dkeen24: "And the goaltend to go up 6 with more than 2 mins to go goes unaddressed despite the fact it was the most crucial and blatant miss"
@wolfman5469: "What BS. What about the goal tending call they missed that would have given the Knicks a six point lead in OT?"
@NYPatsGuy: "What about the missed double dribble by Haliburton at the end of regulation? Oh right, since it went to OT they can conveniently ignore that."
The Pacers and Knicks will play Game 2 of the series on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
They will then head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.