NBA Admits Shocking Missed Call In Raptors-Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors faced off in Massachusetts.
The Celtics won by a score of 126-123 (in overtime) to improve to 11-3 in their first 14 games.
Jayson Tatum made a game-winning shot at the buzzer to seal the victory.
However, the NBA has now announced that Tatum traveled on the final play.
Via Bleacher Report: "L2M report says Tatum slid his pivot foot 'before releasing his dribble' on his game-winning shot vs. Raptors 😮
The report also says the Raptors should've been called for a foul after making contact with Jaylen Brown prior to Tatum's shot"
The Celtics still won the game, which has them in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and 4-2 in the six games they have played at home).
Following the Raptors, the Celtics will have a huge showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in Boston.
Tatum finished Saturday's victory with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 7/19 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in his first 14 games.
As for the Raptors, they dropped to 2-12 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.