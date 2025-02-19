NBA Agent Rich Paul Comments On Mavs-Lakers Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history.
No one had thought that Anthony Davis or Luka Doncic would be moved.
NBA agent Rich Paul represents Davis (and LeBron James), and he recently broke his silence about the blockbuster deal.
Paul (via Gil's Arena): "99.9% of the time. I'm going to know what's going on. The one time I didn't was the one time we all didn't per se know what was going on. It was a shock to everybody. Who was in it was a shock... The timing of it was a shock, and obviously, who was involved was a shock... I'm glad I didn't know... You can't get those things done with people knowing."
Davis had been in his sixth season playing for the Lakers (and helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship).
He has played in one game with the Mavs (but got hurt).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 9: "Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month."
On the other hand, Doncic had spent his entire career with the Mavs (after being selected with the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft).
He has appeared in two games for the Lakers.
In that span, Doncic is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
The Lakers will host the Mavs next Tuesday.