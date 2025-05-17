NBA All-Star Reportedly Interested In Joining Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
The Phoenix Suns star finished the regular season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
That said, the Suns were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Since the Suns missed the NBA playoffs, there has been a lot of rumors about Durant getting traded this summer.
Recently, Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, reported that Durant has a level of interest in playing for the Houston Rockets.
At his age, Durant doesn't make sense as a long-term option for a young Rockets team.
That said, he is still an elite player that could raise their ceiling in a big way.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on May 12): "Keep a close eye on the Rockets potentially trading the No. 10 overall pick.
Already armed with a deep young core, using the pick for a player like Kevin Durant seems like a home run scenario.
Suns GM Brian Gregory mentioned their emphasis moving forward is player development."
Durant last made the NBA Finals in 2019 (when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors).
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and OKC Thunder over 18 NBA years.
The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They lost to the Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).