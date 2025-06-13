NBA All-Star Reportedly Interested In Playing For New York Knicks
Kevin Durant has been a hot topic over the last few weeks.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is widely expected to get traded before the 2025-26 season.
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Durant would have an interest in playing for the New York Knicks.
Windhorst (via ESPN's Get Up): "I definitely think he's got interest in the Knicks. He's had interest in the Knicks going back seven years when he was a free agent in 2019. He chose the Nets, but he's got interest in the Knicks."
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 11): "ESPN reporting: The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, are sorting through trade options - with interested teams mainly featuring Houston, San Antonio, Minnesota, Miami and New York."
Durant spent part of four years in New York with the Brooklyn Nets.
However, the tenure did not go as well, as they were never able to get out of the second round.
The Knicks would have to give up key players to get Durant (who is 36), so it would be a risky move if they were to make an aggressive push to land him.
That said, the 2014 MVP could also help the team get over the hump to win their first title in over 50 years.