NBA All-Star Reveals He Was Drug Tested Following Social Media Chatter
Tyrese Maxey is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, Maxey signed a contract extension with the 76ers.
The former Kentucky star had a press conference following his new deal and fans noticed that he looked significantly stronger.
On Friday evening, Maxey revealed that the NBA drug tested him following the online chatter.
Maxey's post on X had over 3,000 likes and 70 impressions in less than one hour.
Maxey wrote: "I really got drug tested because of y’all 😂😂"
Maxey was initially the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has been a home run selection for the 76ers and has career averages of 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 266 regular season games.
The 23-year-old has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (29 starts).
The 76ers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the 76ers acquired nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George (via free agency), so they are now seen as a legitimate contender to win the 2025 title.