NBA All-Star Trae Young Makes Post About Minnesota Timberwolves That Went Viral
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Defeating the defending NBA Champions is always a big deal, and this is also the first time the Timberwolves have made the Conference Finals since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was on the roster.
Many people were talking about the Timberwolves on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
His post had over 10,000 likes and nearly 600,000 impressions.
Young wrote: "Wolves got a SQUAD man!"
The Timberwolves will now face off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
That series began with Game 1 on Tuesday evening in Boston.
As for Young, the former Oklahoma star is coming off another excellent year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Hawks had made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, but they finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.
In 2021, Young led the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals.