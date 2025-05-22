NBA Announces Anthony Edwards Punishment After Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88.
After the game (on Wednesday), Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA.
Via NBA Communications: "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations."
Edwards finished the Game 1 loss with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people commented on the news.
@Stitch379464652: "League so sorry it’s pathetic"
@mrquamzzz: "how many times he go give them free money?"
@brian284288: "All he said was an f bomb
C'mon now"
@egoldie80: "Good. Cursing during interviews is so overdone now. Everybody does it and it don’t hit like they think it do."
@NotVonk: "Fine Shai for flopping then, that's in the rulebook as well ya know"
@Wxvy2K_: "There grown men let them do what they want"
@whatsontapnba: "If Anthony Edwards was more grounded with some of the comments and impulse reactions he has toward officials, I think he would get a better whistle. Not saying that’s right, but I think that’s possible"
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Some charity is going to build a nice new wing to their building with all the money Anthony Edwards has been fined.
Add another $50K into the Edwards fine jar."