Fastbreak

NBA Announces Anthony Edwards Punishment After Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) covers his face as he heads up court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) covers his face as he heads up court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88.

After the game (on Wednesday), Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA.

Via NBA Communications: "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations."

Edwards finished the Game 1 loss with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many people commented on the news.

@Stitch379464652: "League so sorry it’s pathetic"

@mrquamzzz: "how many times he go give them free money?"

@brian284288: "All he said was an f bomb

C'mon now"

@egoldie80: "Good. Cursing during interviews is so overdone now. Everybody does it and it don’t hit like they think it do."

@NotVonk: "Fine Shai for flopping then, that's in the rulebook as well ya know"

@Wxvy2K_: "There grown men let them do what they want"

@whatsontapnba: "If Anthony Edwards was more grounded with some of the comments and impulse reactions he has toward officials, I think he would get a better whistle. Not saying that’s right, but I think that’s possible"

NBA
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the first quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).

Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Some charity is going to build a nice new wing to their building with all the money Anthony Edwards has been fined.

Add another $50K into the Edwards fine jar."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.