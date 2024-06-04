NBA Champion Calls Out Boston Celtics Fans Ahead Of Finals Matchup With Kyrie Irving
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
The Finals features a matchup that contains a lot of stars, as Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis will all square off.
One major storyline is that Irving will be facing his former team (Boston).
Before the Finals begin, Celtics NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins (via ESPN) called on fans to leave Irving alone.
Perkins: "I will offer some advice to the fanbase of the Celtics, and that's to leave him the hell alone. Leave him alone. You're not the ones that have to go between those lines and actually guard this man."
Perkins makes a fair point, as he also referenced a story where a fan heckled LeBron James and the coach told the fan not to do that because they're not the ones who have to guard him when he gets motivated.
Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
He is not the only problem the Celtics will have to deal with, because Doncic has become arguably the best player in the NBA.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves through the first three rounds of the playoffs.