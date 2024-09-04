NBA Champion Sends Instagram Message To Russell Westbrook
Harrison Barnes is one of the best role players in the NBA.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games for the Sacramento Kings.
Over the offseason, Barnes was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Recently, he worked out with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.
Via Michael Ade Ojo: "Brodies ft. @russwest44 & @hbarnes"
Following the workout, Barnes made an Instagram story for Westbrook.
Barnes wrote: "🙌🏾🙌🏾 @russwest44"
Westbrook responded: "My dog!!"
Westbrook and Barnes have faced off 44 times over their careers.
Barnes has a 25-19 record in those matchups.
Westbrook is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer signed with the Denver Nuggets.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards over 16 seasons in the NBA.
As for Barnes, he was the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UNC.
In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
During the 2015 season, Barnes helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.