NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of ther first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 112-105, so they now have a 3-0 lead in the series.
During the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a bold post on X.
Via Perkins: "Unless Jokic has an early retirement... Lebron will never win another title"
The Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals and have lost their last 11 matchups.
James finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
James is 39 but is still among the best players in the league (he is in his first 21st season).
That said, the Lakers have been unable to look like true contenders since winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
They lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and missed the postseason in 2022.
This summer, James has the ability to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.
Game 4 will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Phoenix Suns or Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.