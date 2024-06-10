NBA Champion Calls Out Kyrie Irving During Mavs-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 105-98 (in Massachusetts).
Kyrie Irving struggled for the second straight game, and he finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
During the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X about Irving.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 95,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Perkins wrote: "Kyrie hasn't made it to The Finals yet."
Irving is the team's second best player and had been in the middle of an excellent postseason.
However, the 2016 NBA Champion is shooting 13/37 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point through the first two games.
The struggles of Irving are even more noteworthy, because All-Star Luka Doncic has been extremely well in the NBA Finals.
He finished Sunday's loss with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
As for the Celtics, they were led by 2021 NBA Champion Jrue Holiday, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
The Mavs are now in a 2-0 hole, but Games 3 and 4 of the series will be at home in Dallas.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening.