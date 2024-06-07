NBA Champion Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James
On Thursday evening, the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavs began with Game 1 in Boston.
Kyrie Irving is back in the Finals for the first time since the 2018 season when he was teammates with LeBron James.
Before the series started, James went viral for comments he made about his former teammate (via Mind the Game podcast).
James: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."
Irving then responded to the comments.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins (who is an NBA Champion) had a very surprising reaction to all of the comments.
Perkins: "Here we go again. Bron weaseling his way into somebody else's moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics. Yet, your so mad and disappointed that you're not Kyrie Irving's running mate anymore. Here we go again."
Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He was briefly teammates with James during his two stints with the Cavs.
As for the Finals, the Celtics beat the Mavs by a score of 107-89 to take Game 1.
Game 2 will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).