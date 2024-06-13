NBA Champion Calls Out Luka Doncic During Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics won by a score of 106-99 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Therefore, the Mavs will now need to win Game 4 in order to avoid getting swept.
During the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins called out Luka Doncic.
His post on X had over 5,000 likes and 230,000 impressions in two hours.
Perkins wrote: "Luka needs to stop all that damn crying."
Ironically (after Perkins' post), Doncic ended up fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter.
The Mavs were down 93-90 with four minutes left on the clock when Doncic exited.
Therefore, his foul was costly, as it's possible having Doncic on the floor could have saved the Mavs from losing.
Via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "Luka Doncic has fouled out of Game 3 after the Mavs challenge on this call was unsuccessful"
The superstar forward finished his night with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the Mavs were unable to capitalize on Kyire Irving having his best game of the series (he finished with 35 points).
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs are able to win, Game 5 would be back in Boston on Monday evening.
The Mavs won their last title in 2011.