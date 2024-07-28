NBA Champion Calls Out Steve Kerr Following Jayson Tatum Decision
On Sunday, Team USA won their first game of the 2024 Olympics when they beat Nikola Jokic and Serbia by a score of 110-84.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James combined to score 44 points (James also had nine assists).
One of the biggest storylines was that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum did not play.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Kerr admits Tatum was a straight up DNP-CD. “I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He’ll make his mark.” #Celtics #Paris2024"
Following the game, NBA Champion Matt Barnes called out head coach Steve Kerr (and assistant coach Erik Spoelstra).
Barnes wrote: "Not sure who’s deciding who’s playing what minutes in these Olympics but for @jaytatum0 to not get any minutes is crazy AF @SteveKerr & #EricSporlstra #USAMenBasketball #Olympics"
Barnes briefly played for Kerr when he joined the Warriors during the 2016-17 season.
They won the NBA Championship (over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers) that year.
As for Tatum, he is coming off another incredible year for the Celtics where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He also led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA Championship over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
Team USA went a perfect 5-0 in their exhibition games before Sunday's victory over Serbia.
They will play their next game on Tuesday against South Sudan.