NBA Champion Center New York Knicks Must Consider Signing

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DeAndre Jordan has spent the previous three seasons playing for the Denver Nuggets.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field in 56 games.

This summer, Jordan became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 14, the 2023 NBA Champion still remains unsigned.

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) controls the ball in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

I believe the New York Knicks should consider signing Jordan for the 2025-26 season.

While Jordan is far from his prime (at nearly 37), he could be a valuable veteran to a team competing for the 2026 NBA Championship.

Mitchell Robinson has also dealt with injuries over the previous two years.

The 27-year-old center missed 63 games during the 2024-25 season.

A player such as Jordan would be good (and cheap) insurance to have off the bench.

Via The NBA (on April 30): "DeAndre Jordan's block leads to the Jamal Murray THROWDOWN. 😲"

