NBA Champion Center New York Knicks Must Consider Signing
DeAndre Jordan has spent the previous three seasons playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field in 56 games.
This summer, Jordan became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 14, the 2023 NBA Champion still remains unsigned.
I believe the New York Knicks should consider signing Jordan for the 2025-26 season.
While Jordan is far from his prime (at nearly 37), he could be a valuable veteran to a team competing for the 2026 NBA Championship.
Mitchell Robinson has also dealt with injuries over the previous two years.
The 27-year-old center missed 63 games during the 2024-25 season.
A player such as Jordan would be good (and cheap) insurance to have off the bench.
Via The NBA (on April 30): "DeAndre Jordan's block leads to the Jamal Murray THROWDOWN. 😲"