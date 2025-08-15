NBA Champion Danny Green Announces Heartwarming Personal News
Former Lakers, Spurs and Raptors champion Danny Green announced the birth of his second child.
Danny Green last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season.
On Friday, the former UNC star made the announcement that his second child had been born.
Green wrote (via Instagram): "Welcome to the world!!! Lux Champion Green 10lbs 14oz07/23/25💚💚💚💚 2 kids 4 years 🥂 to us#HappyAnniversary Love you Mrs Green!!!"
Many fans sent love to Green in the comments.
@just.melyssa: "Congrats you guys!!!! Hope momma and baby are doing well!!! 💚"
@yazquiles: "Congratulations! So incredibly happy for you, Blair and the entire family!"
@danzilluh: "Incoming future 3point threat just like his father. 👏"
@mtzgaltx5: "Congrats Green Family! 💚💚💚💚"
