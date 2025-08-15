Fastbreak

NBA Champion Danny Green Announces Heartwarming Personal News

Former Lakers, Spurs and Raptors champion Danny Green announced the birth of his second child.

May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) speaks during media day for the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Danny Green last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season.

On Friday, the former UNC star made the announcement that his second child had been born.

Green wrote (via Instagram): "Welcome to the world!!! Lux Champion Green 10lbs 14oz07/23/25💚💚💚💚 2 kids 4 years 🥂 to us#HappyAnniversary Love you Mrs Green!!!"

Many fans sent love to Green in the comments.

@just.melyssa: "Congrats you guys!!!! Hope momma and baby are doing well!!! 💚"

@yazquiles: "Congratulations! So incredibly happy for you, Blair and the entire family!"

@danzilluh: "Incoming future 3point threat just like his father. 👏"

@mtzgaltx5: "Congrats Green Family! 💚💚💚💚"

