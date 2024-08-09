NBA Champion Has High Praise For Suns Star Devin Booker
Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA and is used to having the ball in his hands.
That said, the Phoenix Suns star has had to slide into a new role while playing for Team USA.
Booker has been fantastic in his unfamiliar role and his play has caught the attention of a lot of people.
On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins spoke about Booker on First Take.
Perkins: "Let me tell you who's been the unsung hero throughout this entire tournament. It has been Devin Booker. Devin Booker has been phenomenal. Devin Booker was in the game yesterday when it mattered the most, and he played his role to a tee."
Booker finished Thursday's 95-91 victory over Serbia with six points and one assist while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Team USA will now face off against France on Saturday for the Gold medal.
Booker won a Gold medal in 2020.
Last season, Booker finished with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal (and Booker).
However, they were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Booker is entering his 10th season in the NBA and has spent his entire career with the Suns.