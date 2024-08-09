Fastbreak

NBA Champion Has High Praise For Suns Star Devin Booker

Kendrick Perkins spoke about Devin Booker's strong play for Team USA.

Ben Stinar

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) talks to an official in the fourth quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) talks to an official in the fourth quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA and is used to having the ball in his hands.

That said, the Phoenix Suns star has had to slide into a new role while playing for Team USA.

Booker has been fantastic in his unfamiliar role and his play has caught the attention of a lot of people.

On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins spoke about Booker on First Take.

Perkins: "Let me tell you who's been the unsung hero throughout this entire tournament. It has been Devin Booker. Devin Booker has been phenomenal. Devin Booker was in the game yesterday when it mattered the most, and he played his role to a tee."

Booker finished Thursday's 95-91 victory over Serbia with six points and one assist while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

Team USA will now face off against France on Saturday for the Gold medal.

Booker won a Gold medal in 2020.

Aug 7, 2021; Saitama, Japan; United States guard Devin Booker bites his gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Booker finished with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.

The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal (and Booker).

However, they were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) shoots a free throw during the first half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Booker is entering his 10th season in the NBA and has spent his entire career with the Suns.

