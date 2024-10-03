NBA Champion Critical Of New York Knicks Blockbuster Trade
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks made their three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves official.
The team has now acquired four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.
Many people have given their opinions on the deal, and one person who shared a bold reaction was former Knicks star Iman Shumpert (via ESPN's First Take).
Shumpert: "I love them on paper. I love the KAT, Brunson, I love that on paper, that's awesome. I don't love that at the end of the game in the playoffs. It's not scary enough. There's gotta be some player that can go off by himself in the playoffs... I'm not against KAT or Brunson. I like both of them as players... I like them on paper, at the end of a game, I would take my chances saying, yes I will guard Brunson and we will rotate on KAT."
Fans on social media did not agree with Shumpert's assessment.
Shumpert spent the first four seasons of his career with the Knicks.
He was on one of their most talented teams that also featured Carmelo Anthony, Raymond Felton, J.R. Smith, Tyson Chandler and Amar'e Stoudemire.
In addition, the former Georgia Tech star won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
The Knicks have been one of the best stories in the NBA over the previous two years.
They will open up the 2024-25 season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.