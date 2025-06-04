NBA Champion J.R. Smith In Shock Over New York Knicks News
J.R. Smith was once among the best role players in the NBA when he was with the New York Knicks.
The 2013 6th Man of The Year averaged 15.1 points per contest over four seasons with the franchise.
After the news came out that the Knicks had fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, Smith made a post to his Instagram story (h/t Big Knick Energy).
Smith: "Back-to-back 50-win seasons. Back-to-back 50-win seasons. First time since when? Man, it's so bad I DMed Stephen A. Smith to ask him how much he owed. What is going on? Come on, man. Damn."
Many fans commented on the clip of Smith.
@Chrisknickss: "It’s crazy to think that he won a ring with Cleveland and his love will always be over here"
@Grand_Marquis_: "Wellllll I do of know a team that had a similar situation….they fired the coach, and brought in a new guy….they went on to win 4 chips.
This firing could be a blessing in disguise"
@asvp_RiiCHy: "This my damn mood"
@sigmadave00: "Lol it’s so annoying when you talk about season records , how about coaching and in game adjustments , that’s where thibs always get it wrong, they don’t even look like they learn how to guard PnR In practice,, Rick Carlisle outcoached him and prey on thibs weaknesses"
Smith also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Hornets over 16 NBA seasons.
He won two NBA Championships with the Lakers and Cavs.