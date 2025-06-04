Fastbreak

NBA Champion J.R. Smith In Shock Over New York Knicks News

J.R Smith was shocked over the Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau.

Ben Stinar

Jun 8, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) speaks to the media after game three of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers won 120-90. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
J.R. Smith was once among the best role players in the NBA when he was with the New York Knicks.

The 2013 6th Man of The Year averaged 15.1 points per contest over four seasons with the franchise.

Dec 25, 2013; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith (8) controls the ball during the third quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Thunder defeated the Knicks 123-94. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the news came out that the Knicks had fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, Smith made a post to his Instagram story (h/t Big Knick Energy).

Smith: "Back-to-back 50-win seasons. Back-to-back 50-win seasons. First time since when? Man, it's so bad I DMed Stephen A. Smith to ask him how much he owed. What is going on? Come on, man. Damn."

Many fans commented on the clip of Smith.

@Chrisknickss: "It’s crazy to think that he won a ring with Cleveland and his love will always be over here"

@Grand_Marquis_: "Wellllll I do of know a team that had a similar situation….they fired the coach, and brought in a new guy….they went on to win 4 chips.

This firing could be a blessing in disguise"

@asvp_RiiCHy: "This my damn mood"

@sigmadave00: "Lol it’s so annoying when you talk about season records , how about coaching and in game adjustments , that’s where thibs always get it wrong, they don’t even look like they learn how to guard PnR In practice,, Rick Carlisle outcoached him and prey on thibs weaknesses"

December 23, 2012; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith (8) during the third quarter of an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Smith also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Hornets over 16 NBA seasons.

He won two NBA Championships with the Lakers and Cavs.

Ben Stinar
