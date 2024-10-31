NBA Champion J.R. Smith Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110.
While they got blown out, Bronny James got a lot of attention for scoring his first career NBA points.
Via House of Highlights: "BRONNY FIRST NBA BUCKET. 🍿🔥
WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE. 👏"
Bronny finished with two points, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in five minutes.
After the game, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith spoke about the 20-year-old (via Nightcap).
Smith: "You hear about so many different kids, so many different situations, and their parents are stars, and they're arrogant, and they're cocky, and they feel like the world is just supposed to be their oyster. Bronny is the complete opposite. It's a very humbling feeling to see him in the situation that he's in, and he's very grateful for the opportunity."
The Lakers dropped to 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
LeBron James finished 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday in Canada.
Smith won both of his NBA Championships playing with LeBron on the Cavs and Lakers.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was with the Lakers.
The 2013 6th Man of The Year also spent time with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets.