NBA Champion J.R. Smith Makes Intriguing Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
While he is no longer in his prime at 36, the 2017 MVP is still a productive role player on the Denver Nuggets.
On Tuesday evening, he recorded his 200th career triple-double.
Via The Athletic: "TRIPLE-DOUBLE KING 👑"
Russell Westbrook becomes the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple-doubles."
After the game (on Wednesday), former NBA star J.R. Smith made honest (and intriguing) comments about Westbrook.
Smith (via Nightcap): "I don't think people talk about his intensity that he brings to the game. Even still. Right now... He's one of the smartest players that I've played against. He's in your face, he's guarding, he's taking on the challenge... He's one of the greatest of all time. I love Russ. He got a great heart. More than anything he's just a great person. He's one of those rare people who really have a true balance of who they are on the court and who are they off the court."
Westbrook is currently averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in his first 13 games with Denver.
The Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record.
In addition to the Nuggets, the nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.