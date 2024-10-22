NBA Champion J.R. Smith Reacts To Chicago Bulls Latest Signing
Talen Horton-Tucker is coming off a season where he appeared in 51 games (11 starts) for the Utah Jazz.
Over the offseason, the former Iowa State star signed a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Horton-Tucker played well enough in the preseason that he was awarded the final spot on their 15-man roster.
Via Jamal Collier of ESPN on October 19: "Talen Horton-Tucker has made the Bulls final roster spot for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN.
Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 40% during the preseason"
On Monday evening, Horton-Tucker made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "PUT MY ALL INTO ALL MY ENDEAVORS STORM THROUGH ANY WEATHER☔️"
One person to leave a comment was former NBA star J.R. Smith.
He wrote: "HOME TEAM!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Smith and Horton-Tucker were teammates for part of one season on the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year, they won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Horton-Tucker has played five seasons in the NBA for the Jazz and Lakers.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 247 games.
The Bulls will play their first game on Wednesday evening when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for Smith, the two-time NBA Champion played 16 seasons for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Anglees Lakers.
He last played during the 2019-20 season.